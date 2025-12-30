Emmanwori recorded three total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 27-10 victory over the Panthers.

Emmanwori and the Seahawks defense were only on the field for 53 total plays, so the rookie and many of his teammates had limited production. The 21-year-old has now registered 74 total tackles (52 solo), including 2.5 sacks, while also adding 11 passes defensed, one of which is an interception, over 13 contests this year.