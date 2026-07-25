Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori: Uncertainty about Week 1 status

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald responded "I don't know" Saturday when asked about Emmanwori's (ankle) potential availability for Week 1 of the regular season, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

An earlier report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com indicated that Emmanwori would likely be ready to go by the regular-season opener, but there's reason to be at least a little less optimistic about that scenario following Macdonald's comments. Per Bell, Macdonald also confirmed that the surgery Emmanwori underwent recently was tied to the sprained ankle he suffered four days before Super Bowl LX. While the standout defensive back doesn't currently have a definitive timeline to return to the field, Macdonald indicated that Emmanwori isn't dealing with a serious, long-term issue.