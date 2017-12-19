Vannett avoided significant damage to his shoulder in Sunday's blowout loss to the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Vannett exited midway through Sunday's game and underwent testing Monday to help determine the extent of the injury. No further specifics were offered on the injury, but the 24-year-old's practice participation later this week should provide a good barometer for his Week 16 availability.

