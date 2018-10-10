Vannett did not participate in practice Wednesday due to a back injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Vannett has a history of back problems, so the issue could be of concern for himand the Seahawks. The team added Tyrone Swoopes to the practice squad as potential insurance, though Vannett hasn't been ruled out for Week 6 at this point.