Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Catchless in loss
Vannett was unable to bring in his only target during Sunday's 26-23 loss to San Francisco.
The Seahawks, Sunday's penalty-filled outing aside, have been hot, but that hasn't translated into success for Vannett. He hasn't topped 25 yards receiving since Week 9 and has scored just once during that span. Sunday could offer the cure to what ails him as Seattle -- hunting for a playoff spot -- takes on a Chiefs team that often forces opposing offenses to play catchup and that has surrendered a league-high 305 receiving yards per game in the process.
