Vannett snagged two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Vannett didn't catch more than two passes in a game over the second half of the season, although he hauled in two scores in that span. The Seahawks pass less than any team in the league, so a tight end like Vannett struggles to get looks with wideouts Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett in the fold. He'll work as the Seahawks' top tight end for Saturday's playoff game versus the Cowboys