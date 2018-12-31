Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Commands three targets
Vannett snagged two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
Vannett didn't catch more than two passes in a game over the second half of the season, although he hauled in two scores in that span. The Seahawks pass less than any team in the league, so a tight end like Vannett struggles to get looks with wideouts Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett in the fold. He'll work as the Seahawks' top tight end for Saturday's playoff game versus the Cowboys
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...