Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Dealt with back injury
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Vannett played through a back injury for much of his first two NFL seasons, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
A 2016 third-round pick, Vannett hasn't had any absences attributed to a back issue, but he did miss games with ankle and shoulder injuries during his first two seasons. Initially expected to replace Luke Willson as Seattle's No. 2 tight end, Vannett has been getting regular work with the first-team offense while Ed Dickson recovers from a groin injury, Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times reports. Though he's known for his blocking more so than his receiving ability, Vannett may display better athleticism now that his back isn't nagging him. The extent of his role likely still depends upon Dickson's health.
More News
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: On pace for increased role•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Totals 124 receiving yards•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Not playing Sunday vs. Cardinals•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Good to go•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Questionable for Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...