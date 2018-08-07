Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Vannett played through a back injury for much of his first two NFL seasons, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

A 2016 third-round pick, Vannett hasn't had any absences attributed to a back issue, but he did miss games with ankle and shoulder injuries during his first two seasons. Initially expected to replace Luke Willson as Seattle's No. 2 tight end, Vannett has been getting regular work with the first-team offense while Ed Dickson recovers from a groin injury, Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times reports. Though he's known for his blocking more so than his receiving ability, Vannett may display better athleticism now that his back isn't nagging him. The extent of his role likely still depends upon Dickson's health.