Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Doubtful to return to Sunday's contest
Vannett suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's game against the Rams and is doubtful to return, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Vannett is mostly a run-blocking tight end, so his absence shouldn't affect the Seahawks' offense significantly, especially with a pass-heavy approach in place with the team trailing the Rams by a large margin. Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson are the only healthy tight ends remaining on Seattle's roster.
More News
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Avoids significant shoulder damage•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Snags three passes•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Scores first career TD vs. 49ers•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Slated for No. 3 TE role•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Catches two passes Sunday in limited action•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Plays sparingly in debut•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.