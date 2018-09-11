Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Drops to second on depth chart
Vannett is listed as the Seahawks' second-team tight end on the team's unofficial depth chart for Week 2, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Though Vannett received the start at tight end in Seattle's Week 1 loss to Denver, he essentially split duties with Will Dissly, logging 35 snaps to the rookie's 33. There was a greater disparity came in their receiving lines, however, as Vannett drew only two targets -- catching one pass for 11 yards -- while Dissly went wild with three receptions for 105 yards and a score on five targets. That was apparently enough for Vannett to plummet behind Dissly on the depth chart, with a lighter snap count likely headed his way Monday in Chicago as a result of the demotion.
More News
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Quiet despite ample playing time•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: On track for top job•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Snags touchdown in preseason game•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Dealt with back injury•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: On pace for increased role•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Totals 124 receiving yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...