Vannett is listed as the Seahawks' second-team tight end on the team's unofficial depth chart for Week 2, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Though Vannett received the start at tight end in Seattle's Week 1 loss to Denver, he essentially split duties with Will Dissly, logging 35 snaps to the rookie's 33. There was a greater disparity came in their receiving lines, however, as Vannett drew only two targets -- catching one pass for 11 yards -- while Dissly went wild with three receptions for 105 yards and a score on five targets. That was apparently enough for Vannett to plummet behind Dissly on the depth chart, with a lighter snap count likely headed his way Monday in Chicago as a result of the demotion.