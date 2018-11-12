Vannett caught an eight-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Rams.

A week after leading the team with eight targets, Vannett was targeted just twice. The third-year pro does have a score in two straight games, but he's still not dependable. The Seahawks' next game is Thursday against the Packers, who haven't allowed a tight end to score against them this year.

