Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Early touchdowns saves complete dud
Vannett caught an eight-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Rams.
A week after leading the team with eight targets, Vannett was targeted just twice. The third-year pro does have a score in two straight games, but he's still not dependable. The Seahawks next game is Thursday against the Packers, who haven't allowed a tight end to score against them this year.
More News
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Receives eight targets•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Overshadowed by Dickson•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Gearing up for Sunday's contest•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Puts in full practice•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Limited Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Scheduled for treatment during bye week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10