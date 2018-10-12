Coach Pete Carroll said Vannett (back) will play in Sunday's game against the Raiders in London, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Vannett was held out of Friday's practice and listed as questionable on the final injury report, but Carroll seems to be suggesting that the team is merely being cautious. Darell Daniels is the only other tight end on the 53-man roster, so Seattle will need to sign another player Saturday if there's any real doubt about Vannett's availability. The third-year pro handled an 83 percent snap share last week in the first game since fellow tight end Will Dissly (knee) suffered a season-ending injury.