Vannett (back) won't practice Friday but is expected to play Sunday's game at Oakland, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Vannett has a history of back issues that cropped up again this week, limiting his participation in practice. Coach Pete Carroll indicated it was a rest day for the 25-year-old, but the injury is worth keeping an eye on at least until the official injury report is released later Friday.

