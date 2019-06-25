Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Falls on roster bubble
Vannett may face competition for a roster spot, Nishant Kondepudi of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Will Dissly (knee) seems like Seattle's only lock at tight end, with Vannett, Ed Dickson and Jacob Hollister competing for what may only be two spots. The team has been using offensive tackle George Fant as a blocking tight end, potentially reducing the need for Vannett or Dickson. In any case, the 2016 third-round pick failed to capitalize on a prime opportunity last season when injuries limited Dissly and Dickson to 14 combined appearances. Vannett posted a 29-269-3 receiving line on 43 targets while averaging 35.2 snaps in 15 games.
