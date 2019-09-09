Vannett caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 21-10 win over the Bengals.

Vannett was the only tight end remaining for Seattle after Will Dissly injured his surgically repaired right knee. There won't be much competition for snaps if Dissly misses time beyond the opener, but Vannett has never shown much potential as a pass catcher, hauling in 44 of 62 targets for 425 yards and four touchdowns across 39 games and 890 offensive snaps the past three seasons.