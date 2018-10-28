Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Gearing up for Sunday's contest
Vannett (back) will play Sunday versus the Lions, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Vannett hasn't been an intriguing fantasy option this year with just 12 catches on 18 targets in five games, and it won't get any easier with Ed Dickson (quadriceps) returning from the reserve/Non-Football Injury list. It's unclear if Dickson will be given a full workload right away. Still, Vannett's fantasy value should be discounted appropriately since Dickson's resume is easily the better of the two.
