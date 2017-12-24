Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Good to go
Vannett (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Vannett was considered questionable to play despite practicing without limitations both Thursday and Friday. He'll continue to operate as the Seahawks' third-string tight end Sunday, behind Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson.
