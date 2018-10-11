Vannett (back) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Vannett was absent from Wednesday's session due to a back injury, which was worrisome due to a history of such issues, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. In a media session Thursday, though, coach Pete Carroll told Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times that Vannett is "good" and "fine." Friday's injury report will confirm as much for the Seahawks' No. 1 tight end.

