Vannett (back) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After receiving treatment on his back issue during the Seahawks' Week 7 bye, Vannett is kicking off this week of prep in a positive manner. He'll look to build upon Wednesday's limited session as the week continues with an eye toward returning Sunday in Detroit. He could be joined by veteran tight end Ed Dickson (quadriceps), who is practicing this week with the intent of coming off the reserve/non-football injury list Week 8.

