Vannett (shoulder) put in a full practice Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.

Vannett injured his shoulder in last week's blowout loss to the Rams, but he evidently avoided anything serious. He practiced in limited fashion Wednesday, and given his full participation Thursday, he appears to be recovered from the issue at this point. Look for him to take on his usual role providing depth at tight end assuming he avoids any setbacks.