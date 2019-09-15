Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Makes just one catch
Vannett caught his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers.
Vannett is clearly the team's No. 2 tight end behind Will Dissly, who hauled in five passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns in this contest. His upside is limited -- he caught 29 passes for 269 yards and three scores in 2018 -- and Dissly has established himself in the eyes of Russell Wilson, so Vannett's a safe drop in fantasy leagues.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...