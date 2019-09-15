Vannett caught his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers.

Vannett is clearly the team's No. 2 tight end behind Will Dissly, who hauled in five passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns in this contest. His upside is limited -- he caught 29 passes for 269 yards and three scores in 2018 -- and Dissly has established himself in the eyes of Russell Wilson, so Vannett's a safe drop in fantasy leagues.