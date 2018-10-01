Vannett caught one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

A week after pacing the team with four catches, Vannett was an afterthought despite starting tight end Will Dissly leaving early with a knee injury. It's highly unlikely Dissly can suit up in the near future, so Vannett should see an uptick in usage as the only tight end on the roster. However, fantasy owners should be skeptical of starting him in Week 5 against a Rams defense that has allowed the second-most yards (328) to tight ends but hasn't allowed one to score yet.