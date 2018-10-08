Vannett hauled in three of four targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Rams.

Vannett logged 50 of 60 offensive snaps, as he was one of two healthy tight ends -- the other, Darrell Daniels was promoted from the practice squad earlier in the week. His fantasy value remains low with just 18 targets and no touchdowns over the first five weeks.

