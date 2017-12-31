Vannett (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Vannett popped up on the injury report Friday after the back issue limited his participation in practice. While it's not believed to be a major concern for Vannett, he was evidently hurting too much to give it a go for the regular-season finale. Tyrone Swoopes will dress as the Seahawks' No. 3 tight end as a result.

