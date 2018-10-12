Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Officially deemed questionable
Vannett (back) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders in London, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Vannett's only participation all week was a limited practice Thursday, but coach Pete Carroll said the tight end will play in Sunday's game. While Carroll usually can't be trusted when it comes to injury information, it's telling that the Seahawks only have one other tight end (Darell Daniels) on their 53-man roster. We can start to worry about Vannett's availability if the team signs another tight end Friday or Saturday. Vannett caught three of four targets for 43 yards in last week's 33-31 loss to the Rams, handling an 83 percent snap share in the first game after Will Dissly suffered a season-ending knee injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...