Vannett (back) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders in London, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Vannett's only participation all week was a limited practice Thursday, but coach Pete Carroll said the tight end will play in Sunday's game. While Carroll usually can't be trusted when it comes to injury information, it's telling that the Seahawks only have one other tight end (Darell Daniels) on their 53-man roster. We can start to worry about Vannett's availability if the team signs another tight end Friday or Saturday. Vannett caught three of four targets for 43 yards in last week's 33-31 loss to the Rams, handling an 83 percent snap share in the first game after Will Dissly suffered a season-ending knee injury.