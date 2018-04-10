Seahawks' Nick Vannett: On pace for increased role
Vannett is slated for a larger role in the Seahawks offense in 2018, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The TE room in Seattle was a revolving door this offseason, with free agents Jimmy Graham (to Green Bay) and Luke Willson (to Detroit) moving on and Ed Dickson entering the mix. Known for his blocking ability, Dickson has averaged 1.4 catches per game during his eight-year career, so he isn't a great candidate to fill the void left behind by Graham and Willson. Among the remaining tight ends on the roster, Vannett has built a rapport with Russell Wilson, however minuscule, in two campaigns with the Seahawks. Increasing his share of the offensive snaps from 7.9 percent on 2016 to 26 percent last season, Vannett has corralled 15 of 19 passes for 156 yards (8.2 YPT) and one touchdown since he was selected in the third round two years ago.
