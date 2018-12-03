Seahawks' Nick Vannett: One target versus Niners
Vannett hauled in his only target for four yards in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Since Ed Dickson didn't get a look, Vannett was the only Seahawks' tight end to receive a target. Vannett is averaging just 2.2 catches and 20.8 receiving yards per game. The third-year pro can't be depended on in fantasy formats.
