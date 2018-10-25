Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Puts in full practice
Vannett (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Vannett's full session puts him on track to suit up Sunday against the Lions after he sat out the Oct. 14 win over the Raiders in London before Seattle had its bye week. It's expected that the 25-year-old will reprise his role as the Seahawks' starting tight end, but his usage could be threatened by the looming return of Ed Dickson (quadriceps), who appears in line to make his team debut after spending the first seven weeks of the season on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list. Seattle may prefer to ease Dickson into the mix after the lengthy layoff, but the veteran could ultimately ascend to the top spot on the depth chart due to his more dependable track record than Vannett. As a member of Carolina last season, Dickson hauled in 30 receptions for 437 yards, with his 14.6 yards-per-catch average besting Vannett's career mark (9.9) by a sizable margin.
