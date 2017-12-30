Vannett (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Vannett's only practice participation of the week came in a limited session Friday. The 24-year-old would serve his usual role as the Seahawks' No. 3 tight end with second-stringer Luke Willson (ankle) expected to play Sunday.

