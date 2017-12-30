Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Questionable for Sunday
Vannett (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Vannett's only practice participation of the week came in a limited session Friday. The 24-year-old would serve his usual role as the Seahawks' No. 3 tight end with second-stringer Luke Willson (ankle) expected to play Sunday.
