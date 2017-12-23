Vannett (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Vannett was able to practice in full Thursday and Friday, which makes the questionable tag somewhat surprising. The 24-year-old seems on track to play Week 16, and should continue in his usual role as a depth tight end for the Seahawks.

