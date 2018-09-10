Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Quiet despite ample playing time
Vannett played 35 of 57 snaps (61.4 percent) on offense in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Denver, catching one of two targets for 11 yards.
Rookie tight end Will Dissly stole the show with a 3-105-1 receiving line on five targets, making the most of his 33 snaps. Of course, it'll be tough for either tight end to maintain fantasy utility if the timeshare continues, and the Seahawks may eventually add Ed Dickson (quad, groin) into the mix after Week 6. Vannett draws a Week 2 matchup with the Bears on Monday Night Football.
