Vannett caught six of eight targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers.

Vannett's eight targets tied with running back Mike Davis for the most on the team. Prior to this matchup, Vannett averaged just 3.5 targets per game and didn't have a touchdown this season, so this is certainly an anomaly. Next up is a matchup with the Rams, who have allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends through nine games.