Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Receives two targets
Vannett caught both targets for 22 yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
Both of Vannett's receptions brought the team within 21 yards of the end zone, but he failed to score for the second straight week. Fellow tight end Ed Dickson also saw two targets. Vannett has a tough Week 13 matchup on the horizon, as the 49ers have allowed just five touchdowns in 11 games to tight ends this year.
