Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Rejoining Seattle

The Seahawks signed Vannett to a contract Friday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Vannett's last stint on an NFL field was for the Seahawks' division rival, the Rams. The tight end played 10 regular-season games last year, four for the Vikings and six for the Rams. Vannett was used as a special teams blocker primarily, but was also featured in the offensive trenches occasionally. The Seahawks' 2016 third-round pick will return home to likely reprise his 2025 role for the team that drafted him.