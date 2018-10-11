Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Returns to practice
Vannett (back) is participating in Thursday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Vannett's back injury prevented him from taking part in Wednesday's session. The tight end's return to the field Thursday suggests he's on track to play Sunday against the Raiders in London, a notion echoed by coach Pete Carroll, per Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times. The Seahawks will release their practice report later Thursday, at which point it will be revealed whether Vannett was a limited or full participant.
