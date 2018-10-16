Coach Pete Carroll said Vannett will receive some "special work" on his back during the Seahawks' Week 7 bye, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "We think he'll be back [Week 8 at Detroit] but it is something we're monitoring along the way," Carroll added.

In the middle of training camp in August, Carroll mentioned that Vannett played through a recurring back injury for most of his first two seasons in the NFL. The issue reared its head last week and actually forced the tight end to miss Sunday's win against the Raiders. Vannett's response to the treatment likely will determine whether he's cleared to play after the bye week. Even if Vannett is available, fellow TE Ed Dickson (quadriceps) may be activated from the reserve/non-football injury list, so there could be competition for targets.