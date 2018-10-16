Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Scheduled for treatment during bye week
Coach Pete Carroll said Vannett will receive some "special work" on his back during the Seahawks' Week 7 bye, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "We think he'll be back [Week 8 at Detroit] but it is something we're monitoring along the way," Carroll added.
In the middle of training camp in August, Carroll mentioned that Vannett played through a recurring back injury for most of his first two seasons in the NFL. The issue reared its head last week and actually forced the tight end to miss Sunday's win against the Raiders. Vannett's response to the treatment likely will determine whether he's cleared to play after the bye week. Even if Vannett is available, fellow TE Ed Dickson (quadriceps) may be activated from the reserve/non-football injury list, so there could be competition for targets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Week 7 Streamers
Heath Cummings is trusting Eli Manning in Week 7. What could go wrong?
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7