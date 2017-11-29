Vannett scored his first career touchdown Sunday, catching two of four targets for 29 yards in a win against the 49ers.

Vannett got more playing time after Luke Willson was knocked out of the game with a concussion. Even if Willson does not play Week 13, Vannett likely won't see more than a few targets. And the goal-line targets will first go to Jimmy Graham.

