Vannett caught both of his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-31 victory over the Chiefs.

Vannett gave the Seahawks the lead shortly before halftime, taking a Russell Wilson dump-off pass for the one-yard touchdown. It snapped a five-game scoreless streak for Vannett, who has been slightly less productive than veteran Ed Dickson over the past six weeks. During that span, Vannett has accounted for 74 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions, while Dickson has logged 10 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns.