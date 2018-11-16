Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Snags just one pass
Vannett caught one of two targets for 17 yards in Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers.
Vannett's one reception landed him a yard short of the goal line and running back Chris Carson punched it in on the next play. This is the third time in four games Vannett has just one catch, so he's considered a flaky fantasy option.
