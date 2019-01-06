Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Snags one pass in loss
Vannett hauled in one of two targets for five yards in Saturday's playoff loss to the Cowboys.
Vannett has served as a check-down asset for quarterback Russell Wilson for much of this season, and his lone catch was in similar fashion. This season's output for Vannett surpasses each of his first two season's combined, compiling 29 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He'll turn 26 years old in March and enter the final year of his contract in 2019, when he'll compete with both Ed Dickson and Will Dissly, who had a promising start to his rookie year before injuring his kneecap, for a No. 1 tight-end role.
