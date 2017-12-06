Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Snags three passes
Vannett converted his three targets into three catches and 40 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over Philadelphia.
Vannett's 21-yard catch midway through the fourth quarter helped set up a J.D. McKissic touchdown to put Seattle up by two scores. Sunday was Vannett's third game in his last four contests in which he has caught multiple passes after just one such performance during the season's first eight weeks. He seems to have leapfrogged Luke Willson for the No. 2 job behind Jimmy Graham and might have his sights set higher. Vannett actually logged more snaps, 33 to 29, and targets, three to two, than No. 3 receiver Tyler Lockett. His increasing role in the offense will be worth monitoring.
