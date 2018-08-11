Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Snags touchdown in preseason game
Vannett made two catches for 20 yards and one touchdown in Thursday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Colts.
Vannett lined up as the Seahawks' top tight end since Ed Dickson (groin) was sitting out. The 2016 third-round pick made 12 catches for 124 yards and one score last season. Jimmy Graham is in Green Bay now, so the Seahawks will need another pass-catching tight end to fill the void of his 27 red-zone targets, so Vannett will battle Dickson for those chances.
