Vannett made two catches for 20 yards and one touchdown in Thursday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Colts.

Vannett lined up as the Seahawks' top tight end since Ed Dickson (groin) was sitting out. The 2016 third-round pick made 12 catches for 124 yards and one score last season. Jimmy Graham is in Green Bay now, so the Seahawks will need another pass-catching tight end to fill the void of his 27 red-zone targets, so Vannett will battle Dickson for those chances.