Vannett caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Saints.

Vannett's firmly behind Dissly on the depth chart, as the latter registered six receptions for 62 yards and a score in this contest. Considering Vannett didn't have consistent fantasy value last year when Dissly was injured, Dissly's success is more due to his skill than Russell Wilson's willingness to throw to tight ends.