Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Ties for most catches Sunday
Vannett hauled in four passes on five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 24-13 win over the Cowboys.
Vannett tied with Tyler Lockett for the most receptions on the team Sunday. More importantly, Vannett logged 35 offensive snaps while rookie Will Dissly accrued 39 while catching just one pass for four yards. That means the gap between the two tight ends may not be as big as it seemed, and fantasy owners may have trouble determining which one will be targeted more in a given week.
