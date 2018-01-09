Vannett had 12 receptions on 15 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown in 15 games for the Seahawks in 2017.

Vannett began and finished the season as Seattle's No. 3 tight end behind Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson, but ended the year with similar numbers to Willson, who had 15 receptions for 153 yards. The 24-year-old increased his production from his rookie season last year, and will aim to take a similar step forward in his third year..