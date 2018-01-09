Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Totals 124 receiving yards
Vannett had 12 receptions on 15 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown in 15 games for the Seahawks in 2017.
Vannett began and finished the season as Seattle's No. 3 tight end behind Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson, but ended the year with similar numbers to Willson, who had 15 receptions for 153 yards. The 24-year-old increased his production from his rookie season last year, and will aim to take a similar step forward in his third year..
More News
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Not playing Sunday vs. Cardinals•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Good to go•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Logs full practice•
-
Seahawks' Nick Vannett: Avoids significant shoulder damage•
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...