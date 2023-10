Fant (knee) is active for Monday's contest at the Giants.

Fant made a surprise appearance on the Seahawks' injury report Saturday as a non-participant due to a knee issue, which left him questionable for Week 4 action. Fellow tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) had the same designation, but both players will be available to Seattle's offense Monday. While Fant was blanked Week 1 against the Rams, he's hauled in eight of nine targets for 97 yards over the last two contests.