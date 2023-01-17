Fant posted 50 catches (63 targets) for 486 yards and four touchdowns through 17 games during the 2022 season.

While Fant tied his career high of four touchdowns, this was his worst season in terms of receiving yards. The fourth-year tight end split snaps with Will Dissly for the first 15 games, but when Dissly went down with a knee injury, Fant didn't take over the No. 1 job. Instead, Colby Parkinson leapfrogged Fant and operated as the clear top tight end. That setup is concerning for Fant heading into 2023, as both Dissly and Parkinson are under contract for at least one more year.