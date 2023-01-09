Fant caught all four of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win versus the Rams.

Fant operated as the No. 2 tight end behind Colby Parkinson for a second straight week. He still managed to play 45 offensive snaps (64 percent) and ranked third on the team in targets, but he didn't gain more than eight yards on any of his catches. Fant has the ability to stretch the field with his speed. However, his current usage is concerning for fantasy purposes as the Seahawks head to the playoffs.