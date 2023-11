Fant caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

Fant hasn't caught more than two passes in a game since Week 3 against the Panthers, and he has yet to find the end zone. The 2019 first-round pick is still the clear No. 1 tight end, as he played 32 offensive snaps while Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson combined for 35 snaps.