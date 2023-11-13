Fant reeled in two passes (three targets) for six yards in Sunday's 29-26 win over the Commanders.

Fant looked impressive before the Week 5 bye, recording at least 40 yards in three of four games. However, rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba started getting more involved since then, and as a result, Fant has posted just six receptions (nine targets) for 72 yards and no touchdowns over the last five outings. His playing time remains consistent, but fantasy managers shouldn't have much confidence in the 2019 first-round pick.